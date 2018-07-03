Media player
Ex-prison officer blames job stress for panic attacks
Stuart Weddell says he's suffering from severe anxiety after working at HMP Birmingham.
The 52-year-old from the West Midlands, who worked at the jail from 1995, was dismissed on health grounds in October last year.
He describes the privately-run prison as being in crisis saying: "Staff assaults daily, staffing figures had been eroded to terrible levels. Chaotic."
Jerry Petherick, from G4S, said he could not comment on Mr Weddell's claims but said staff were able to access support if they needed it.
03 Jul 2018
