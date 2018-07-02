Media player
Video
Man stuck up 32ft lamp-post in Birmingham
A man thought to have taken an illegal high became stuck at the top of a lamp-post and was rescued by firefighters.
The man somehow scaled the 32ft (10m) lamp-post in Birmingham and became stranded at the top for an hour.
Crews used a ladder from a hydraulic platform to get him down. A spokesman said they had no idea how he got there.
The fire service tweeted he had taken an "illegal high" and the incident could have "ended very differently."
02 Jul 2018
