Football is a game of two other halves
World Cup match comes between England fan and Colombian wife

Martyn Fletcher supports England while wife Yolanda is Colombian.

Can they remain a match made in heaven when another match occupies their thoughts?

The two nations play on Tuesday in a World Cup knockout game and it means a Rowley Regis house divided.

Video journalists: Yusaf Akbar and Riyah Collins

  • 03 Jul 2018
