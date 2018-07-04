Will Midland Metro trams go near you?

Media player
Where will Midland Metro trams go next?
As work continues in Birmingham and Wolverhampton, BBC News looks at the new routes for Midland Metro trams in the future.
The first tracks have been laid in Wolverhampton to take trams to the city's railway station as part of a £33m extension.
It is part of a wider project that could see trams visit more than 50 stops across the expanding network.
04 Jul 2018
