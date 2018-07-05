Video

Two suspected courier fraudsters have been arrested after an early morning police raid at an address in Birmingham.

Elderly victims, some even with dementia, are targeted by con artists posing as police or bank staff who convince them to hand over their bank details.

In many cases they then arrange for a courier to pick up the victim's bank card to take it away for evidence or to have it destroyed - but in reality the fraudsters then use it to withdraw thousands from their victim's account.