Harry Kane boy wins bravery 'World Cup'

Video

A five-year-old boy battling a brain tumour has won the "World Cup of bravery" after completing his chemotherapy.

Football fan Ben Williams was handed a familiar-looking, golden trophy by staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

In response to video of the moment shared online, England striker Harry Kane tweeted Ben was an "inspiration".

Ben was "delighted" with the trophy, said his father Sam, who thanked the staff for "such a kind and thoughtful gesture".