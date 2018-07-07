Burst water main floods homes and wrecks road
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Birmingham burst water main floods homes and wrecks road

A major water main burst in Birmingham on Saturday morning, flooding homes and leaving cars submerged.

Although the water quickly subsided, it revealed a badly damaged road.

Severn Trent said the 30-inch (76cm) pipe was one of the largest in Birmingham and was deep underground, making repairs highly "complex".

The firm said it was so far unclear what had caused the rupture.

  • 07 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Birmingham flood lifts cars from road