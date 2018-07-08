Burst main leaves homes cut off

Media player
Birmingham burst water main leaves homes cut off
Homes were left cut off and cars submerged after a major water main burst in Birmingham on Saturday.
Local residents spoke of the speed with which water levels rose on Wheeler Street, in the Newtown area.
Several people had to be rescued by boat, while others took refuge upstairs.
08 Jul 2018
