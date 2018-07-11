Caring for people the Caribbean way

Video

A care home manager has created an African-Caribbean cultural setting for her residents.

She says it makes life easier and "less frightening" for people with a Caribbean background with dementia.

When someone has dementia, creating a familiar setting can "really make a difference to their day", said Valerie Paragon who runs Mary Street Extra Care Service in Balsall Heath, Birmingham.

Music, food, and even "a little bit of rum" are among the changes Mrs Paragon has made to make residents feel more at home, although "you just have to make sure the rum is written up on the medication chart".