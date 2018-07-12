Moment armed robber warns 'step back'

Video

Street-shot footage shows the moment an armed, masked man warns people to "step back" outside a ram-raided jewellers.

Police were called to reports of an armed robbery at JJ Rudell in Harborne, Birmingham, at about 11:00 BST on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: "It is believed three men, thought to be armed with weapons, ram-raided the shop, taking goods from the store.

"They ran off, leaving the car behind."

No-one is thought to be injured, police say.