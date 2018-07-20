‘All I wanted was to be called mum’

Video

A 32-year-old woman says she was refused IVF because her husband had children from a previous relationship.

Sarah and Paul Dean, 43, from Sutton Coldfield, had been trying for a baby for years when they decided to pay for IVF.

Eight out of 10 NHS providers in England do not offer IVF if either partner has a child, according to the Fertility Network.

The couple paid £10,000 of their own money for two rounds of IVF and had baby George in May.

The BBC has approached NHS England and the Department of Health for comment.