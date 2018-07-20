‘All I wanted was to be called mum’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Couple refused IVF because husband already had children
A 32-year-old woman says she was refused IVF because her husband had children from a previous relationship.
Sarah and Paul Dean, 43, from Sutton Coldfield, had been trying for a baby for years when they decided to pay for IVF.
Eight out of 10 NHS providers in England do not offer IVF if either partner has a child, according to the Fertility Network.
The couple paid £10,000 of their own money for two rounds of IVF and had baby George in May.
The BBC has approached NHS England and the Department of Health for comment.
-
20 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-44893734/couple-refused-ivf-because-husband-already-had-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window