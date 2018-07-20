Moment woman and girl escape car-jacking

Video

CCTV footage shows the moment a woman with a child escapes a car-jacking.

The Audi was targeted in the Nechells area of Birmingham on Monday, said police, who added the "young" child was the male driver's daughter.

On Thursday, an Audi in Acocks Green, Birmingham, was car-jacked, with thieves driving off with a four-week-old baby in the back.

The infant has since been reunited with her mother, who was driving.

Police investigating the second incident are pursuing the first as a line of inquiry, the West Midlands force said on Friday.