Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wolves legend Kenny Hibbitt 'was ultimate hero'
Seventies Wolves football legend Kenny Hibbitt says tributes from fans are "unbelievable" following the publication of his autobiography.
Hibbitt, who played 574 games for Wolves through the 1970s and early 1980s, has been meeting Molineux fans this week after the launch of Seasons Of My Life.
He has been holding events at Black Country pubs, and even surprising some fans by turning up on their doorsteps with pre-ordered copies.
Video journalist: John Bray
-
21 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-44905396/wolves-legend-kenny-hibbitt-was-ultimate-heroRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window