Seventies Wolves football legend Kenny Hibbitt says tributes from fans are "unbelievable" following the publication of his autobiography.

Hibbitt, who played 574 games for Wolves through the 1970s and early 1980s, has been meeting Molineux fans this week after the launch of Seasons Of My Life.

He has been holding events at Black Country pubs, and even surprising some fans by turning up on their doorsteps with pre-ordered copies.

Video journalist: John Bray