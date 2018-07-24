Drag teen banned from school talent show

Video

A 14-year-old boy was banned from performing his drag act at his school's end-of-year talent show.

Lewis Bailey, who performs as Athena Heart, was told by Castle High School and Visual Arts College in Dudley that his performance was not permitted, a day before it was to go ahead.

He said he was upset by the decision, and chose to go to school in drag on Friday's non-uniform day.

The school said it celebrated diversity but felt the act was not "appropriate".

Video journalist: Craig Lewis.