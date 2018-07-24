Homes damaged by burst water main

Media player
Homes in Walsall damaged by burst water main
A water main burst in Walsall causing damage to 18 homes and gardens.
South Staffs Water said the burst happened at 05:00 BST on Fallowfield Road in Walsall.
One resident said the water was gushing down the street for three hours.
24 Jul 2018
