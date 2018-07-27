The artist painting football club woes

Media player
Artist captures West Bromwich Albion's turbulent season
Portrait artist Tai Schierenberg was given unprecedented access to West Bromwich Albion FC during a season in which they were relegated from the Premier League.
Among the expressions he sought to capture was "it's the hope that kills you".
Schierenberg was at the club for Channel Four's Artist in Residence series and wished to understand the game, reflecting his findings in a series of works.
27 Jul 2018
