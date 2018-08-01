'We'll never get over Reagan's death'

Video

The family of Reagan Asbury, who was stabbed to death after a boxing match, have said they are "serving a life sentence".

Tyrone Andrew, 22, from Derby, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail for the 19-year-old's manslaughter.

He stabbed the teenager, who was from Pelsall, in Walsall, in the neck after a brawl broke out at the event at Walsall Town Hall.

Reagan's sister Elysia Asbury said his death had left a "void".