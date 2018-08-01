Media player
Transplant games medal hopeful thanks organ donor's family
Kristof Polgar is hoping for more medals at the British Transplant Games in Birmingham.
The 10-year-old from Kingswinford was born with a rare kidney disorder and was unable to walk until he received a transplant just before his third birthday.
He has struck up a friendship with the mother of the organ donor who changed his life.
01 Aug 2018
