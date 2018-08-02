'I was alone in darkness with nobody'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The journey of orphan smuggled from Afghanistan to UK
At the age of 12, Rashid Abdul left his native Afghanistan for a journey across Europe and into the UK.
A people smuggler was paid by a foster carer at the Afghan farm at which he had been living following the death of his parents.
Rashid, now 19, is living legally in Solihull and has excelled in his studies.
He hopes to inspire other teenagers with his journey, recorded in a book he wrote with the encouragement of a teacher.
-
02 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45048036/the-journey-of-orphan-smuggled-from-afghanistan-to-ukRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window