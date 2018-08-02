'I was alone in darkness with nobody'

Video

At the age of 12, Rashid Abdul left his native Afghanistan for a journey across Europe and into the UK.

A people smuggler was paid by a foster carer at the Afghan farm at which he had been living following the death of his parents.

Rashid, now 19, is living legally in Solihull and has excelled in his studies.

He hopes to inspire other teenagers with his journey, recorded in a book he wrote with the encouragement of a teacher.