The double amputee catwalk star
Eight-year-old Birmingham model is a double amputee

Daisy-May Demetre was born with fibular hemimelia which led to both legs being amputated.

The disability has not stopped the eight-year-old from Birmingham achieving her dreams.

Daisy has been chosen by fashion chain River Island to front a new range of clothing for girls.

She also hopes one day to become a Paralympian.

  • 06 Aug 2018
