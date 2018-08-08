Media player
Jackson brothers boogie at Wolverhampton youth centre
Motown megastars the Jackson family visited children at a youth centre in Wolverhampton.
Children at The Way centre performed for them and showed off some original music they made.
The group also admitted to being fans of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
08 Aug 2018
