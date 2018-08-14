CCTV shows killer dancing after attack
West Midlands Police has released video footage of the moments after a man beat a fellow resident to death.

Gavin Casey, 31 is seen dancing in a car park of the house in Highfield Road, Washwood Heath, Birmingham in February.

He killed Christopher Messenger, 36, after his ex-partner offered him a cup of tea, police said.

At Birmingham Crown Court, Gavin Casey, 31, was jailed for life, with a minimum of 20 years after being found guilty of his murder.

