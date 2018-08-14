Gymnastics medallists return to Birmingham

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
GB gymnasts promote World Cup return to Birmingham
Birmingham gymnasts Dominick Cunningham and Joe Fraser, fresh from their success at the European Championships, were back in the city earlier.
They were helping to promote the Gymnastics World Cup which will be held in the city next year.
At the European Championships they took team silver with Dominick also taking a gold medal in the individual floor competition.
Both have set their sights on the World Championships in Qatar followed by the World Cup at the Genting Arena in March.
-
14 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45190170/gb-gymnasts-promote-world-cup-return-to-birminghamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window