Gymnastics medallists return to Birmingham

Birmingham gymnasts Dominick Cunningham and Joe Fraser, fresh from their success at the European Championships, were back in the city earlier.

They were helping to promote the Gymnastics World Cup which will be held in the city next year.

At the European Championships they took team silver with Dominick also taking a gold medal in the individual floor competition.

Both have set their sights on the World Championships in Qatar followed by the World Cup at the Genting Arena in March.