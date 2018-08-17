Driving app hopes for green light
A smartphone app that tells motorists when traffic lights will change is being trialled in Birmingham.

The system is designed to reduce pollution and congestion in cities.

Trials are taking place on the A45 Coventry Road.

The app lets drivers know when they're approaching green or red lights and is said to encourage them to adjust their speed as they approach a junction.

