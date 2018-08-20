Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HMP Birmingham: The jail in a 'state of crisis'
Birmingham Prison is being taken over by the government from the private firm G4S, after inspectors said it had fallen into a "state of crisis".
Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke described it as the worst prison he had ever been to.
Problems at the prison have escalated since a major riot in December 2016.
-
20 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45249779/hmp-birmingham-the-jail-in-a-state-of-crisisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window