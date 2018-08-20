Birmingham Prison: 'State of crisis'
HMP Birmingham: The jail in a 'state of crisis'

Birmingham Prison is being taken over by the government from the private firm G4S, after inspectors said it had fallen into a "state of crisis".

Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke described it as the worst prison he had ever been to.

Problems at the prison have escalated since a major riot in December 2016.

