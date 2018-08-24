Quidditch champions to defend title

Video

The Quidditch Premier League champions will look to defend their title in Cardiff this weekend.

The sport is based on the game featured in JK Rowling's Harry Potter books, with the players using pieces of plastic piping, instead of broomsticks.

Kat Jack from Solihull captained the victorious West Midlands Revolution side at the finals of Britain's first Premier League tournament in Hull last year.

She took up the sport after being introduced to it at the University of Nottingham in 2013.