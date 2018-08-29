Dogs audition for The Wizard of Oz

Media player
Dogs audition to star as Toto in The Wizard of Oz
Can your faithful canine friend, 'sit', 'stay' and, most importantly, fit in a basket?
If so, stage stardom could await.
Dogs have been invited to audition to star as Toto in the Birmingham Repertory Theatre's Christmas show, The Wizard of Oz.
The auditions were open to all - the only criteria being that the dog should fit in Dorothy's basket.
29 Aug 2018
