'I turn away smackheads but sell to you'

A man has been filmed illegally selling prescription drugs from his home during an undercover investigation by the BBC.
He is caught on camera in Birmingham supplying addictive, opioid-based painkillers to a reporter.
When confronted about his "little trade", he says he deals because he is "absolutely broke".
You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out West Midlands at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 3 September, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.
03 Sep 2018
