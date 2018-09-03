'I turn away smackheads but sell to you'

Video

A man has been filmed illegally selling prescription drugs from his home during an undercover investigation by the BBC.

He is caught on camera in Birmingham supplying addictive, opioid-based painkillers to a reporter.

When confronted about his "little trade", he says he deals because he is "absolutely broke".

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out West Midlands at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 3 September, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.