Arrest over mother and daughter killing

Arrest over Solihull mother and daughter killing
Footage shows a man being apprehended by police who have been hunting a suspect over a double killing in Solihull.
Raneem Oudeh, 22, and Khaola Saleem, 49, were found stabbed to death outside their home on Monday.
31 Aug 2018
