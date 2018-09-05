House of Fraser building fears

Video

Campaigners are highlighting concerns over the future of the building that is home to Birmingham's House of Fraser store.

The retailer is struggling and the Brutiful Birmingham group thinks it could spell the end for the city centre site - still known to many Brummies as Rackhams; the department store that predated House of Fraser's tenure.

It is one of several buildings built in the 1950s, 60s and 70s to feature in a special walk on Sunday as part of Birmingham Heritage Week.

Brutiful Birmingham fears the examples of 20th century architecture could potentially be lost forever as the city's overhaul continues.

Video journalist: John Bray