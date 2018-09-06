Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV footage captures off-duty police officer stabbing
CCTV footage has been released of an off-duty West Mercia police officer being stabbed in what is thought to be an attempted car-jacking.
The 25-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his chest in Moreton Avenue, Walsall, on Wednesday.
He was approached by another man who demanded the keys to his car before attacking him with the knife.
The wounded man was treated in hospital, but later discharged.
Police are looking for witnesses.
-
06 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45438603/cctv-footage-captures-off-duty-police-officer-stabbingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window