CCTV footage has been released of an off-duty West Mercia police officer being stabbed in what is thought to be an attempted car-jacking.

The 25-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his chest in Moreton Avenue, Walsall, on Wednesday.

He was approached by another man who demanded the keys to his car before attacking him with the knife.

The wounded man was treated in hospital, but later discharged.

Police are looking for witnesses.