A campaign has been launched to stop drivers on England's roads from tailgating - said to be one of the biggest bugbears for motorists.

More than 100 people are killed or seriously hurt each year in crashes caused by driving too close to other vehicles, Highways England says.

And almost nine out of 10 people say they have been tailgated, with some left feeling "victimised".

Ahead of the launch of its Don't Be A Space Invader campaign, Highways England surveyed 1,109 motorists and found that one in four had tailgated another driver in the last three months.