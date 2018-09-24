Video

When Gemma Harris-Payne asked a friend to pick up a Wolves football shirt for her 92-year-old grandfather, little did she know what was about to unfold.

Gemma, from Dudley, asked her gym club friend Manny Kang to collect a shirt from Molineux.

But he secretly came up with a plan to record birthday messages from the Wolves squad for Jim Payne.

Manny then turned it into a film as a birthday surprise for the 92-year-old from Brierley Hill.