'Green gym' offers fitness with a rake
Birmingham residents boost fitness with forks, rakes and spades

People are being encouraged to join a green gym – to help spruce up their neighbourhood and raise their own fitness levels.

Charity, The Conservation Volunteers, has launched the scheme in Ley Hill, Birmingham, with local residents starting to revive a green space in the hope it will ultimately be used to grow food for the community.

Video journalist: John Bray

  • 25 Sep 2018