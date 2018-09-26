Video

An artist is building a global audience for his work - by showcasing his creations live on Twitter.

Amrit Singh invites the world into his Birmingham studio and has so far amassed more than six million views.

He spends up to three hours broadcasting live, creating his paintings and talking to his audience.

Amrit has encountered abuse from online trolls, but says he's even managed to turn that into a positive experience.

Video journalist: John Bray