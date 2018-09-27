Bike ride 'will cause disruption'
Dianah Edwards, a parish councillor for Berkswell, in Solihull, is worried about the disruption the Velo bike ride will cause if the road in the village is closed all day.

About 17,000 cyclists are expected to take part in the 100-mile route.

