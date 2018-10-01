'She told me he'd got a knife'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Neighbour describes Mylee Billingham murder scene
Tara Duffy ran out to comfort the mother of Mylee Billingham as the eight-year-old was murdered by her father.
William Billingham, 55, stabbed Mylee in the chest at his bungalow in Brownhills, near Walsall, on 20 January.
Birmingham Crown Court was told he killed her moments after holding the blade to the neck of her mother Tracey Taundry.
Billingham was convicted of murder and making a threat to kill Miss Taundry.
