Police have released footage of a drug dealer who trafficked teenagers to sell heroin and crack cocaine through his county lines narcotics network.
Zakaria Mohammed, 21, has been jailed for grooming the children and transporting them from Birmingham to Lincolnshire.
Police footage includes bodycam film of his arrest as well as CCTV of Mohammed buying train tickets for two children at Birmingham New Street station.
The children were found when police raided a drugs den in Lincolnshire, which is also shown in the video.
04 Oct 2018
