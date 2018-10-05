Video

A woman who is still not back home, after flash flooding four months ago, has accused a housing association of dragging its heels over repairs.

Diana Thompson's rented house in Kings Heath, Birmingham, was damaged when parts of the city saw more than a month's rainfall in an hour in May.

The mother, who lives with her husband and two children, said: "I just want my home back... It's a place I've created as a home for me and my family."

Waterloo Housing said work began "as soon as was practically possible" and arrangements were made for each resident who required temporary accommodation.

In a statement, it said: "Our loss adjustor attended within 48 hours to assess the damage following which a schedule of works was approved and contractors appointed to carry out the works.

"However, before any works could commence the properties needed to dry out."