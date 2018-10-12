Chimps learn to understand sign language
Dudley Zookeepers learn to communicate with chimps

Chimpanzees at Dudley Zoo have been taught simple sign language to identify body parts.

The zookeepers say the prompts can be useful if the chimps become ill and need to explain where it hurts.

They've learnt seven signs and are rewarded with food when they respond correctly.

The zoo says it's been surprised how quickly they've picked it up.

