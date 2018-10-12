Chimps learn to understand sign language

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dudley Zookeepers learn to communicate with chimps
Chimpanzees at Dudley Zoo have been taught simple sign language to identify body parts.
The zookeepers say the prompts can be useful if the chimps become ill and need to explain where it hurts.
They've learnt seven signs and are rewarded with food when they respond correctly.
The zoo says it's been surprised how quickly they've picked it up.
-
12 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45838642/dudley-zookeepers-learn-to-communicate-with-chimpsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window