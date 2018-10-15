Football fan memories net hospital cash

Video

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans' memories of the club's promotion to the Premier League are raising thousands of pounds for charity.

A book entitled The Pack Is Back collates accounts of the 2017-18 season, including the thoughts of celebrity fan, Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant.

It was compiled by lifelong Wolves fan Steve Plant for the benefit of Birmingham Children's Hospital, for which he had already raised more than £37,000.

Wolves were promoted to the Premier League after a six-year absence from English football's top flight.

Video journalist: John Bray