Grieving dad's billboard thanks to hospital
A man has used city centre billboards to thank the hospital staff who cared for his daughter before her death.

Sunny Araf's daughter Khadijah had six operations for heart problems at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Mr Araf, who praised "amazing" employees, said Khadijah died from septic shock in May, shortly before her third birthday.

  • 15 Oct 2018
