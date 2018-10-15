Grieving dad's billboard thanks to hospital

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grieving dad's billboard tribute to hospital staff
A man has used city centre billboards to thank the hospital staff who cared for his daughter before her death.
Sunny Araf's daughter Khadijah had six operations for heart problems at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Mr Araf, who praised "amazing" employees, said Khadijah died from septic shock in May, shortly before her third birthday.
-
15 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-45869958/grieving-dad-s-billboard-tribute-to-hospital-staffRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window