The moment I asked my ex-boyfriend why he stabbed me
Janika Cartwright was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend eight times.
She was pregnant at the time.
A scheme which offers victims of serious crime the chance to get answers from offenders has given her the opportunity to ask him why.
It is hoped the scheme will help victims get closure while helping to change the offenders’ behaviour.
Leon Harrison, from Kings Heath, Birmingham, attacked her while she was in her car at the Fitness First car park in Stirchley in 2013.
16 Oct 2018
