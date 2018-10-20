Wall collapse inquest wait 'has taken toll'
Wall collapse families query time taken to get inquest

The families of five African men crushed under a wall at a recycling plant more than two years ago believe their inquests would have been held already if they were British.

A Health and Safety Executive investigation is still continuing into the deaths at Shredmet Ltd, in Nechells, Birmingham, in 2016.

Four people from Gambia and a Senegalese man died when a 15ft concrete wall fell on them.

An inquest into their deaths is due to take place next month, but the BBC understands no criminal prosecutions will be brought.

