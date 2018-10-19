Media player
The scourge of the 'Corsa Cannibals' striking in Birmingham
Police are urging motorists to beware of thieves who strip cars of components in residential streets in a matter of minutes.
They are known as Corsa Cannibals because they often target Vauxhall Corsas.
There has been a spate of incidents in the same area of Birmingham recently, with four Corsas targeted in a single night.
Police advise people to think twice about buying parts from unauthorised or non-trusted dealers.
19 Oct 2018
