Baby carjack ordeal scarred me forever

Video

Clare O'Neill continues to be haunted by a carjacking that saw two men drive off in her Audi with her newborn baby still inside.

She was run over as she battled to stop the men - who are still at large - driving off with four-week-old Eliza, outside her home in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 19 July.

Mother and daughter were reunited 45 minutes later but Mrs O'Neill was left with injuries that meant it was extremely painful for her to hold her baby.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out West Midlands at 19:30 GMT on BBC One on Monday 29 October, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.