Video

Photographers have been given a rare glimpse inside an underground tunnel once used to transport mail to a railway station.

The Mailbox tunnel was used by Royal Mail to transport millions of letters and parcels to Birmingham's New Street Station. It was opened in 1970, but shut in 1998 when the Royal Mail moved its sorting office operations to the Aston area of the city.

Now 20 photographers from the Igers Birmingham group have been granted special access to visit the tunnel.

The Mailbox is now home to shops and restaurants, and is also the home of BBC Birmingham.

Video journalist: John Bray.