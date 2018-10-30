John Cannan 'firmly in frame' over Lamplugh

Video

A former detective who led a review of the investigation into Suzy Lamplugh's 1986 disappearance says prime suspect John Cannan remains "firmly in the frame".

Estate agent Miss Lamplugh disappeared in Fulham. Jim Dickie, formerly of Met Police, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme that convicted killer Cannan was in Fulham on the day she vanished.

"It all ties in with John Cannan being the primary suspect," he said.

Forensic teams are investigating the former home of Cannan's mother in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.