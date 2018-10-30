John Cannan 'firmly in frame' over Lamplugh

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Suzy Lamplugh: John Cannan remains 'firmly in the frame'
A former detective who led a review of the investigation into Suzy Lamplugh's 1986 disappearance says prime suspect John Cannan remains "firmly in the frame".
Estate agent Miss Lamplugh disappeared in Fulham. Jim Dickie, formerly of Met Police, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme that convicted killer Cannan was in Fulham on the day she vanished.
"It all ties in with John Cannan being the primary suspect," he said.
Forensic teams are investigating the former home of Cannan's mother in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.
-
30 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-46031806/suzy-lamplugh-john-cannan-remains-firmly-in-the-frameRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window