Grandparents' lessons on the racist past
Grandparents teach teens about the days racism was 'normal'

Grandparents have been teaching their children's children about the racism they faced in the past.

The generations from Wolverhampton have been discussing those days during Black History Month which ends on Wednesday.

The teenagers learned about the West Midlands' "no-go areas" of old, the abuse of white people who were friends with black people, and years when racism was 'normal'.

  • 30 Oct 2018
