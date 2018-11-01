Take a walk down 'Poppy Road'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Residents on 'Poppy Road' pay tribute to the fallen
A street in the Black Country has been covered in thousands of poppies to mark 100 years since the end of WW1.
Residents and businesses on Station Road, aka 'Poppy Road', in Aldridge, have all decorated their premises as part of the project.
They're also highlighting the stories of 56 people who lived on the road and served during the Great War of 1914-1918.
The poppies will be on show until 11 November.
01 Nov 2018
